Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar sworn in as first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a historic day in the annals of Judiciary in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court in Vijayawada by Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday. Thirteen other judges were also administered the oath of office on the occasion.

Later, the AP High Court, temporarily being housed at Chief Minister’s camp office in Vijayawada was inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar observed that with limited resources available at this stage and with some teething problems likely to come up during functioning of the High Court, which everyone has to face. “With your cooperation, we will march ahead. Our aim would be to take this institution to such heights that it would proud off in years to come,” he said.

He said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sent a note of appreciation lauding the efforts of Justice NV Ramana in establishing of High Court in Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion, he lauded the efforts and vision of Chief Minister for the new capital city, where Justice City will be coming up, which will be the ultimate seat of High Court in the state.

Justice Praveen Kumar on the occasion noted that that ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort but where he stands at the times of challenge and controversy. “Now is the time to deliver and now is the time to act,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described it as a historical occasion and urged the Judges of High Court and other legal functionaries to bear with the inconvenience for some time as the transit High Court building in Amaravati will be ready in another three weeks. He observed that with shifting of High Court, the physical transfer of institutions has completed.

“We have to cooperate and strive together to make Andhra Pradesh High Court, the youngest High Court in the country, best in the Country,” he said. The Chief Minister also praised the efforts of officials for reading the temporary accommodation for the High Court in short time of four-five days.

Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana said the new transit High Court building will be ready by January 21 and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will participate in its inauguration. He described the High Court of Andhra Pradesh functioning from Vijayawada today as a momentous occasion.

He recalled the comments of Justice Koda Subba Rao during the inaugural of High Court of Andhra at Guntur on July 5, 1954, and stressed the need of everyone to raise up to the occasion and prove them qualified to enhance the image of the High Court.

