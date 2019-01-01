Orvakal greenfield airport ready

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In what is considered as a New Year gift to the people of Kurnool and neighbouring districts, Orvakal Greenfield airport, the major project promised by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, is all set to be inaugurated on January 8. On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) conducted the trial run of accuracy testing successfully. This was the first time that a flight is landed in Kurnool district.

The APADCL authorities conducted the trail run and AP government secretary for Energy Infrastructures and Investment department Ajay Jain along with another four members arrived from Hyderabad by special plane which is used to conduct accuracy testing and trail run at newly established Orvakal Airport in Panyam assembly segment of Kurnool district. Though the airport with all the modern facilities is all set for inauguration on January 8 by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the commercial flight services will be operational from April or May 2019, officials said.