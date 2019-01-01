Rs 1,020 crore arms  factory to come up in Anantapur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to the industrial development in the State, Stumpp Schuele Casings (SSC) Private Limited has decided to set up an ammunition manufacturing unit in Anantapur with an investment of Rs 1,020 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SSC on Monday. The MoU was signed by APEDB chief executive officer J Krishna Kishore and SSC chief executive officer Vivek Krishnan in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The SSC, which is manufacturing ammunition under SSS-CBC joint venture, is planning to supply high quality ammunition to the Indian defence forces.The project is expected to create more than 500 highly skilled direct jobs and over 1,000 more in ancillary industries. Once operational, the Anantapur unit will be the first and only large-scale ammunition manufacturing facility in the entire South India. Stumpp Schuele & Somappa (SSS), the parent company of SSC, established in 1960, is the first spring manufacturing company in the sub-continent. It is the largest spring manufacturing company in India at present and is into other manufacturing business.

The company has over five decades’ of track record of supplying products to Indian ordinance factories and defence PSUs. With 11 manufacturing units across the country and a holding a capacity to convert 20,000 tonne of steel into springs each year, SSS is the number one maker of high quality springs in India. The SSS forayed into the aerospace and defence sector in 2016 with focus on ‘Make in India’. Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs has established a joint venture with Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) to manufacture small and medium calibre ammunition for the Indian defence forces and military markets worldwide. CBC is the world’s second largest ammunition producer with facilities in Brazil, Czech Republic, the US and Germany. The MoU between APEDB & SSC assumes significance as India is gearing up to become one of the world’s largest aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

Number crunching

Rs 520 crore estimated cost of phases 1 and 2

Rs 500 estimated cost of phase 3

500 direct jobs to be created

1,000 ancillary industries to come up in Anantapur district