Visakhapatnam agency in grip of cold wave

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the lowest temperatures of 1.50 Celsius was recorded in Chintapalle Agency in the wee hours of Monday. According to the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Chintapalle region recorded the lowest temperature of the last 10 years. Though there are no official records, officials said that Lambasingi recorded 0.40 Celsius. In December 2012, Chintapalle and Lambasingi recorded 00 temperature. On Monday, Visakhapatnam airport recorded 12.20 Celsius, the lowest in recent years.

With the prevailing cold wave conditions in Guntur, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, temperatures dropped steeply on Monday and these conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

Freezing weather prevailed in Visakhapatnam, which recorded 120 Celsius. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 110 Celsius.

Besides Vizag, the Agency is in the grip of cold wave. This winter is one of the best for the tourists visiting the Agency area to get a feel of the chill. According to the tribals of G Madugula in Paderu, it is tough for the motorists to drive in the thick fog. A thin layer of snow can also be witnessed.

According to weathermen at the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam on Monday recorded the lowest temperature of the season and it is also the lowest in recent years. On December 28, 2017, Vizag recorded 13.80 Celsius. “There is cold wave in Central India, which is impacting Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The weather conditions will continue till the second week of January,” said the duty officer of the CWC, Vizag.

According to the CWC officials, apart from the Regional Agricultural Research Station at Chintapalle, there is no official machinery to record temperature at Lambasingi. Depending upon Chintapalle recordings, temperatures at other places in the region are calculated. Lambasingi is likely to witness 00 Celsius in the winter season as it is a hilly area.