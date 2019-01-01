Youth to be trained to bag jobs in the Gulf

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Centre (APSDC) on Monday opened International Skill Development Centre to impart training to unemployed under four categories — electrician, plumbing and firefighting and masonry.

APNRT CEO K Bhavani Sankar said the service providers will give impart training to youth in various trades which will help them get jobs both in India and abroad. To this end, For this APNRT will enter into MOU’s with MNCs in Gulf countries.

At the Guntur centre, candidates will be imparted training in two batches, and each batch will have a capacity of 30 candidates. Each training programme will be three-month duration. It includes classroom training as well as the practical work. A total of 960 candidates will be trained per year at this centre. Candidates will get certificates issued by an international certifying agency. All those enrolled for training will be provided free boarding and lodging facilities for the entire duration of the training along with transportation to the skill development centre.

APNRT president Ravi Vemuru said that the aim was to upgrade the mechanical skill sets in eight different categories/trades that are in demand in Gulf countries. The candidates who undergo training at these centres will get international training certificates along with employment in the Gulf.