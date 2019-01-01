Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth to be trained to bag jobs in the Gulf

APNRT CEO K Bhavani Sankar said the service providers will give impart training to youth in various trades which will help them get jobs both in India and abroad.

Published: 01st January 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Centre (APSDC) on Monday opened International Skill Development Centre to impart training to unemployed under four categories — electrician, plumbing and firefighting and masonry.

APNRT CEO K Bhavani Sankar said the service providers will give impart training to youth in various trades which will help them get jobs both in India and abroad. To this end, For this APNRT will enter into MOU’s with MNCs in Gulf countries.

At the Guntur centre, candidates will be imparted training in two batches, and each batch will have a capacity of 30 candidates. Each training programme will be three-month duration. It includes classroom training as well as the practical work. A total of 960 candidates will be trained per year at this centre. Candidates will get certificates issued by an international certifying agency. All those enrolled for training will be provided free boarding and lodging facilities for the entire duration of the training along with transportation to the skill development centre.

APNRT president Ravi Vemuru said that the aim was to upgrade the mechanical skill sets in eight different categories/trades that are in demand in Gulf countries. The candidates who undergo training at these centres will get international training certificates along with employment in the Gulf.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulf Skill Development Centre Jobs in Gulf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp