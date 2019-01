By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 70-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday after a vehicle hit her on the premises of the APSRTC bus stand. As per the local police, the victim, Nakka Sambrajyam (from Uppalapadu of Pedakakani mandal) had come to the town to attend her son’s Ayyappa ‘deeksha’ function.

The body was identified after her son Srinu and relatives had come to the bus station to go to Vijayawada. A case was then registered.