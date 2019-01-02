AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu challenges PM Modi for debate on his rule's benefits

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate on what benefit the country got under the latter's rule.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's interview telecast on several television channels, the Chief Minister, who has been going hammer and tongs at the Prime Minister on various issues, asked what was the (economic) growth rate achieved under Modi.

"It may not have been good under the UPA, but it is no better even in the government. What economic growth did the GST and demonetisation result in?" he asked.

The country's economic system 'collapsed' because of the measures implemented by the Modi government, he alleged and challenged the Prime Minister for a debate on the issue.

The Prime Minister during the interview, answered a wide range of issues, including the opposition's efforts to form a grand alliance to take on the BJP in 2019 elections, rumblings within the NDA, demonetisation and BJP's defeat in three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.