Cold wave sweeps coastal areas; Lambasingi shivers at 1.50 Celsius

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Many districts across Coastal Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing cold wave conditions this winter like never before giving a new experience to the people. Severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram, followed by 12 degrees Celsius at Bapatla, Visakhapatnam airport, Amaravati, Kalingapatnam and Arogyavaram. Other districts too recorded temperatures between 13-16 degrees Celsius giving rise to very cold conditions.

Agency areas too are in the grip of cold weather with temperatures hovering around single digits. Chintapalle recorded the lowest at 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Lambasingi recorded 1.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas in the agency such as Paderu, GK Veedhi and Modakondamma Padalu recorded very unusually low temperatures. The cold wave condition started sweeping these areas since morning and intensified after sunset. According to Cyclone Warning Centre, the cold waves are usually common during this time till January second week. They are due to cold waves in Central India.