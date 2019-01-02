Decision to tie-up with TDP tomorrow

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh PCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said the shape of the political alliance with the TDP will be decided in the CWC meeting that will be held at Delhi on January 3, 2019.Addressing the party activists meeting at BAS function hall on Monday, he said the Congress will attain power in the ensuing elections and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister.

He said that there were several issues that needed to be thrashed out regarding the political coalition between the TDP and Congress in Andhra Pradesh, but the final decision will be taken on January 3. AICC president Rahul Gandhi, AP state in-charge Oommen Chandy and other senior leaders will discuss the matter in the CWC meeting and finalise it. Reddy said that the BJP government has lost trust among people by introducing unwanted changes such as Triple Talak, GST and demonetisation among others.