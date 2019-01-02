Families seek compensation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the road accident last Monday in which four students of RVR&JC College were killed and three more injured, locals, led by TDP activists, staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the college management to pay compensation to the victims’ families.

They alleged the mishap occurred due to negligence of the management. Bala Saida, father of Sk Gafoor, who was injured in the incident, questioned the management’s decision to allow students to go out for party even when they imposed restrictions when parents wanted to meet their wards on the hostel premises.