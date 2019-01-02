Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur-Tenali railway line doubling by February

The doubling and electrification works of Guntur-Tenali railway line will be completed in February, officials concerned said.

Railway track used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The doubling and electrification works of Guntur-Tenali railway line will be completed in February, officials concerned said.The line, which extends up to 24 kilometres, is a critical link serving Guntur, Tenali and Vijayawada regions. Till now, `167.37 crore has been spent on the project, which involves construction of two major and 40 minor bridges. Works for them, along with track linking with ‘class-II rails’ in mid-section, have been completed.

A railway station has been built at Vejendla and works for a new station building at Sangam Jagarlamundi, along with two platforms and one footbridge, is nearing completion.Increase in rail services in the region have put a lot of strain on the authorities to manage traffic. As of now, long-distance trains running between Tenali and Vijayawada have to take a diversion to New Guntur to provide connectivity to Guntur city.

This was the reason behind the SCR taking up the project for doubling of railway line between Guntur and Tenali. It simultaneously undertook the electrification works. Once developed, the line will help the SCR in additional revenue generation as transportation for goods and produce from mineral-rich Palnadu region will be enhanced.

