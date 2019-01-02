Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police to tag kids visiting Tirumala

Published: 02nd January 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With increasing number of child kidnap cases being reported on Tirumala hills, police officials are planning to introduce ‘Child Tag’ system to ensure that infants and children are safe at the busy temple. Every child entering Tirumala will be tagged in order to keep a tab them.

Announcing this initiative on the sidelines of a press meet, where the accused in the recent abduction of 16-month boy Veeresh from Maharashtra was produced, Tirupati Urban SP Anburajan said every child entering the hill shrine from any of the gates -- Alipiri and trekking routes -- would be tagged. “We will be formulating procedural requirements,’’ he said and sought cooperation from all sections.

The SP elaborated that two identity cards would be given -- one to the parents of the child and another would be tagged to the child -- while entering Tirumala hills. “It will be mandatory for parent to show ID cards when they come down,’’ he said adding that this would start immediately.

Asked whether the available human resources would be sufficient to take up the initiative, Anburajan said initially they would take up tagging on a trial basis. “We will include technical advances with some changes as time passes by,’’ he said adding the security of the pilgrims was of utmost priority to the police.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday reunited 16-month toddler Veeresh with his parents. The boy was rescued from Nanded in Maharashtra. Police said the 45-year-old accused, I Viswambhar, claimed he was alone and wanted to adopt Veeresh so that the boy could take care of him in his old age.

The SP said Viswambhar visited the temple once a month or two and he thought of kidnapping the infant for adoption. “We will take him into custody for interrogation to ascertain if there was any other motive behind the abduction.’’

The SP said the accused was caught on 30-odd CCTVs in Tirupati and six teams were sent to various places to nab him and rescue the boy. One team was sent to Maharashtra as the parents are from that State.

Due to the publicity given through social media and wide coverage given by the media, locals of Mahoor got suspicious about the accused moving with the toddler and informed the local police, the SP said, adding that the teams scouring for the accused in Maharashtra and UP were immediately dispatched to Mahoor. By then, the accused was caught and the toddler was in the safe hands of the police there.

After producing the accused in a court there, he was brought to Tirupati on Tuesday on a transit warrant, the SP said handing over the toddler to his parents Prahlad Jadhav and Sneha of Latur. Veeresh was kidnapped in the early hours of December 28. Meanwhile, it came to light that Viswambhar came to Tirumala on December 22 and was taken into custody on December 26 by the TTD vigilance officials while moving suspiciously. However, Viswambhar could manage to hoodwink the vigilance officials and was let off.Viswambhar is a resident of Ramnagar in Gundaram village of Nizamabad district in Telangana and a mason by profession.

Tirumala Child Tag

