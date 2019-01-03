Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two minors among six killed in separate road accidents

Six persons, including an infant, were killed in two separate road accidents in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd January 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Six persons, including an infant, were killed in two separate road accidents in Guntur district on Wednesday.In one of the mishaps, four of seven persons died after the car they were in collided with a parked container truck on Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway at Vankayalapadu of Yadalapadu. Sub Inspector J Srinivasa Rao said the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle and crashed into the truck.

The deceased were identified as Datla Venkatapati Sundara Ramaraju (32), Dantaluri VVS Bharati (29), Dantaluri Kaswini (2) and Dantaluri Lakshmi Suryanarayanamma (52). Three others–Sunil Varma, Jahnavi and Datla Sandhya–were severely injured and, thus, shifted to the  Katuri Medical College for treatment.
The SI said the occupants had gone to Yarravaram village in East Godavari to attend a marriage function on December 28 and, on Wednesday, were returning to their hometown in Madanapalli mandal of Chittoor district.

In another incident, two were killed and three others injured in a head on collision between two motorcycles. According to Macherla police, the victims, S Suresh(35) and K Venkatsai (11), were killed on the spot after their two-wheeler hit another vehicle that was being ridden by one K Ramachandra Chari. He, along with his wife Jhansi and daughter Nagalakshmi (who were the pillion passengers), suffered injuries in the mishap. The trio were on their way to Nalgonda, Telangana from Macherla.
A case was registered and the police began inquiry.  

Car rams lorry; two dead

Ongole: Two persons were killed and another person suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction near Kesinenipalli village of Tripuranthakam mandal in Prakasam district in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police, the accident took place near Kesinenipalli when Grandhiseela Subba Rao (65) of Markapuram, was returning to Markapuram from Narasaraopeta in a car after his wife’s medical check-up. Subba Rao and car driver P Siva Kumar (40) of Narsaraopet, died on the  spot. Subba Rao’s wife suffered severe injuries and was shifted to Markapuram hospital. Tripuranthakam police registered a case and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway Highway Accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp