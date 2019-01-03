Two minors among six killed in separate road accidents

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Six persons, including an infant, were killed in two separate road accidents in Guntur district on Wednesday.In one of the mishaps, four of seven persons died after the car they were in collided with a parked container truck on Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway at Vankayalapadu of Yadalapadu. Sub Inspector J Srinivasa Rao said the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle and crashed into the truck.

The deceased were identified as Datla Venkatapati Sundara Ramaraju (32), Dantaluri VVS Bharati (29), Dantaluri Kaswini (2) and Dantaluri Lakshmi Suryanarayanamma (52). Three others–Sunil Varma, Jahnavi and Datla Sandhya–were severely injured and, thus, shifted to the Katuri Medical College for treatment.

The SI said the occupants had gone to Yarravaram village in East Godavari to attend a marriage function on December 28 and, on Wednesday, were returning to their hometown in Madanapalli mandal of Chittoor district.

In another incident, two were killed and three others injured in a head on collision between two motorcycles. According to Macherla police, the victims, S Suresh(35) and K Venkatsai (11), were killed on the spot after their two-wheeler hit another vehicle that was being ridden by one K Ramachandra Chari. He, along with his wife Jhansi and daughter Nagalakshmi (who were the pillion passengers), suffered injuries in the mishap. The trio were on their way to Nalgonda, Telangana from Macherla.

A case was registered and the police began inquiry.

Car rams lorry; two dead

Ongole: Two persons were killed and another person suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction near Kesinenipalli village of Tripuranthakam mandal in Prakasam district in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police, the accident took place near Kesinenipalli when Grandhiseela Subba Rao (65) of Markapuram, was returning to Markapuram from Narasaraopeta in a car after his wife’s medical check-up. Subba Rao and car driver P Siva Kumar (40) of Narsaraopet, died on the spot. Subba Rao’s wife suffered severe injuries and was shifted to Markapuram hospital. Tripuranthakam police registered a case and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.