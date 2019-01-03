Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP mocks CM’s challenge for debate on Modi

Reddy, citing Vijayawada Mayor’s statement, said the State is steeped in corruption.

Published: 03rd January 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: BJP State vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy ridiculed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s challenge for a debate on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the State is bogged down in corruption.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the Chief Minister daring the Prime Minister for debate looks like a  sarpanch daring the Chief Minister for a debate on the latter’s achievements.

Reddy, citing Vijayawada Mayor’s statement, said the State is steeped in corruption. The Vijayawada Mayor himself alleged that the GOs are being issued to grab lands. He said BJP national president Amit Shah would tour Rayalaseema region for three days and dared the TDP to stop his visit.

