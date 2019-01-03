CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit Achampeta today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be participating in the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at Achampeta in Guntur on Thursday. He will walk through the village and discuss with public about their issues during ‘Grama Sabhalu’.

For this, Guntur Collector K Sasidhar, Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu and Pedakurapadu MLA Kommalapati Sridha reviewed the arrangements made and also inspected the government stalls set up at Achampeta. The collector directed the officials to make adequate availability of drinking water for the public. Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz, Zilla Parishad CEO Suryaprakash Rao, DRDA director Hussain Saheb and MEPMA director Saleem Khan were also present during the inspection. The sixth phase of the programme was launched by the CM at Vaddepalle of Kuppam mandal in Tirupati on Wednesday.

On Friday, Naidu will be taking part in the event in Kakinada. On its first day, ministers N Chinarajappa and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu attended the programmes organised in Peddapuram and Tuni constituencies.

The East Godavari administration has finished preparations ahead of the CM’s visit and Joint Collector A Mallikarjuna was appointed as the monitoring officer for the district. It was earlier announced that the government has sanctioned `1 crore for Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru in the district.

Arrangements in place for CM’s visit

The sixth phase of the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme was launched by the CM at Vaddepalle of Kuppam mandal in Tirupati on Wednesday. He will visit Achampeta on Thursday and Kakinada on Friday