Drive to make women aware of their rights

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To make women aware of the rights and laws protecting them, Guntur police is organising ‘Melukolupu’, a public campaign, and ‘Walk for Women’ rallies in rural areas of the district. For ‘Melukolupu’, around 20 constables perform skits and mimes to deliver presentations on issues concerning women. Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu has planned for 60 such presentations across Guntur.

These constables have received training in performing skits and mimes; they give presentations on issues such as eve-teasing, harassment, child abuse and the likes. Guntur Rural Police is also aiming to train 300 girl students in performing such skits in their respective schools.