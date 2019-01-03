Padayatra of Jagan enters Ichchapuram

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy entered Ichchpauram Assembly segment on Wednesday on the 336th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Ranigam village of Sompeta mandal.

Ichchauram is the last Assembly segment in the State for the padayatra.

Jagan started the walkathon at Narayanapuram village in Palasa Assembly segment and visited several villages such as Haripuram, Ambugam, Ranigam, Mamidipalli cross, Patrapuram cross and Turakasasanam villages.

On Wednesday, Jagan walked around 8.6 km; the total distance covered was 3,593 km. Kidney disease victims of Loharibanda and another six villages of Palasa segment shared their grievances. After interacting with CKD victims, Jagan promised to extend all support.