Product marketing made easy for Dwcra members

Here is good news for those who are disappointed after the SARAS Dwcra Bazaar, which became a major attraction during the festive season every year, has come to an end.

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
VISAKHAPATNAM: Here is good news for those who are disappointed after the SARAS Dwcra Bazaar, which became a major attraction during the festive season every year, has come to an end. Encouraging Dwcra women, self-help groups and artisans from different States, their products are now made available online through www.emahila.org. Initiated by Kalgudi, a business platform to encourage farmers, the portal is supported by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Tata Trusts.During handicrafts exhibitions in the city, one can easily buy Kondapalli toys, handloom fabrics and many more coming from different States.

These products are not available every time in the city unless you go to that particular place. The idea of Kalgudi with 10 million farmers from all over India, is to provide them a platform to market their products through online.

With around 1,000 products in the emahila portal, there are 350-400 Dwcra women doing good business. Dwcra members can also buy products from farmers and get connected to Kalgudi to sell online. The portal, which was launched in October 2018, has got a good response. Through this Dwcra exhibition held every year, members of Kalgudi have started developing business contacts with entrepreneurs.

Speaking to TNIE, a Dwcra member from Kadapa said, “This time we have introduced new designs of dress material and sarees in Vizag, which evoked a good response from people. There are also many who wanted our contact details to place more orders for the products. This portal has proved to be beneficial to us  as we can happily do our business from home after the end of exhibitions. This year exhibition at the AU Engineering College grounds also has a stall  to train members on how to get good business. “There are many Dwcra members, who want a proper platform to sell their products easily. Through this portal with the support of SERP, in just a few months, there has been a good response. Now, the Dwcra members are not worried about their business. We are still mobilising more people for online business,” said Kalgudi product manager Pradeep Kumar.

“I visit this exhibition every year. As I cannot do more shopping at once, I take the contact numbers of the Dwcra women. Now, this portal makes shopping easy as I can buy their products anytime through online,”  said Usha, a homemaker.

