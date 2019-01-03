Home States Andhra Pradesh

SC refuses to admit plea of advocates’ association

It said that there would be some hiccups during bifurcation.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judicial Complex. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Wednesday was not inclined to entertain the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association challenging the gazette notification issued by the Centre on December 26 last year constituting a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh at Amaravati effective from January 1. The bench dismissed the petition as ‘withdrawn’.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench comprising Justice AK Sikri and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, the counsel for petitioner submitted that the AP government had earlier filed a ‘false affidavit’ before the court claiming that the temporary building at Amaravati to house the new High Court of AP would be completed by December, 2018. However, the building was not yet completed till date and that there were no basic facilities and amenities for functioning of the new HC, the counsel pointed out.
Intervening, the bench said that the matter relating to bifurcation of common High Court was a long pending issue and that the bench had already heard the case several times in the past.

It said that there would be some hiccups during bifurcation. In fact, the new High Court of Andhra Pradesh has already commenced, it noted and refused to entertain the plea.When the bench decided to dismiss the petition, the petitioner’s counsel urged to grant permission for withdrawing the petition. Considering the plea, the bench allowed for withdrawal.

It may be recalled that the association had recently moved the Apex Court with a plea to have an urgent hearing of its ‘house motion petition’ requesting to defer implementation of the gazette notification.
The court was on vacation from December 17 to January 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp