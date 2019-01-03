Thousands of children go hungry as contractor fails to supply lunch

By Express News Service

ELURU: More than 21,000 children of nearly 216 government schools in and around Eluru had to go without their lunch on Wednesday as the agency, which has the contract to supply mid-day meal, failed to provide food. While some schools made temporary arrangements to serve upma or biscuits to the students well after 3 pm, others found no means to provide food to the hungry children.

Ironically, Ekta Shakti, which bagged the mid-day meal contract, failed to fulfil its obligation on the very first day on Wednesday. In the Eluru cluster consisting of 216 schools and 21,793 students in Eluru urban, Eluru rural and Pedapadu mandals, it failed to supply food.

According to school teachers and students, the scheduled time of providing meals was 12.30 noon. As the meals did not arrive on time, the school headmasters thought that there might be a little delay as the contract was given to a new agency.

With hunger pangs gnawing, the students started pestering their teachers for lunch and the latter had a harrowing time to convince their wards to wait for a few minutes. However, the minutes turned into hours and till 3 pm there was no sign of meals arriving.

While headmasters in some schools arranged for preparation of upma, teachers in other schools bought biscuits to keep the wolf from the door.“There are 171 students in our school and as the meals was not supplied by the agency, we were forced to make arrangements for serving upma to the children who were hungry by then,’’ Bethala Subramanyam, headmaster of a school at Sriram Nagar, told TNIE. Some teachers claimed that the agency was not properly briefed about the number of schools and students in each cluster.

Ramadevi, headmistress at the Ramnagar Government School in Eluru town, said, “we came to know that some schools got the mid-day meals after 3.30 pm but our school did not receive food even till 5 pm.’’ She added that the teachers had to spend from their pocket for preparation of upma and buying biscuits for the hungry children.

The children’s misery only prolonged as they were forced to wait for nearly two hours to have something to beat the hunger. “We did not take our lunch boxes as we are used to get mid-day meals at the school. The teachers of our school kept on saying that the meals might arrive any time but we had nothing to eat till 3 pm.’’ a Class VIII student of ARDGK school in Eluru said adding that finally, they were served upma after 3 pm.

Though the officials of the agency could not be reached for their comment, assistant director Varadacharyulu, who looks after the supply of mid-day meals, said the contractor was not able to prepare food in time as there was some technical problems in kitchen. “We have warned the agency that the contract will be cancelled if mid-day meals is not provided on time on Thursday onwards,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that there was a communication gap in providing route maps and also the number of children in each school leading to the confusion.

Ektashakti divided the schools across the district into several clusters -- Eluru, Undi, Ernagudem, Bhimadole and Kasuru -- to provide mid-day meals to students. As the kitchens at Bhimadole and Kasuru clusters are not ready, the mid-day meals is provided to schools in these two clusters by the previous agency.

“Of the three clusters in which Ektashakti was supposed to provide mid-day meals, nearly 65 percent schools did not receive meals till 3 pm. In Eluru town, the meals did not reach schools even till the closing time,’’ officials said.