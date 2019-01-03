Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of children go hungry as contractor fails to supply lunch

According to school teachers and students, the scheduled time of providing meals was 12.30 noon.

Published: 03rd January 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Upma being served to kids around 4 pm at a school in Eluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: More than 21,000 children of nearly 216 government schools in and around Eluru had to go without their lunch on Wednesday as the agency, which has the contract to supply mid-day meal, failed to provide food. While some schools made temporary arrangements to serve upma or biscuits to the students well after 3 pm, others found no means to provide food to the hungry children.

Ironically, Ekta Shakti, which bagged the mid-day meal contract, failed to fulfil its obligation on the very first day on Wednesday. In the Eluru cluster consisting of 216 schools and 21,793 students in Eluru urban, Eluru rural and Pedapadu mandals, it failed to supply food.

According to school teachers and students, the scheduled time of providing meals was 12.30 noon. As the meals did not arrive on time, the school headmasters thought that there might be a little delay as the contract was given to a new agency.

With hunger pangs gnawing, the students started pestering their teachers for lunch and the latter had a harrowing time to convince their wards to wait for a few minutes. However, the minutes turned into hours and till 3 pm there was no sign of meals arriving.

While headmasters in some schools arranged for preparation of upma, teachers in other schools bought biscuits to keep the wolf from the door.“There are 171 students in our school and as the meals was not supplied by the agency, we were forced to make arrangements for serving upma to the children who were hungry by then,’’ Bethala Subramanyam, headmaster of a school at Sriram Nagar, told TNIE. Some teachers claimed that the agency was not properly briefed about the number of schools and students in each cluster.

Ramadevi, headmistress at the Ramnagar Government School in Eluru town, said, “we came to know that some schools got the mid-day meals after 3.30 pm but our school did not receive food even till 5 pm.’’ She added that the teachers had to spend from their pocket for preparation of upma and buying biscuits for the hungry children.

The children’s misery only prolonged as they were forced to wait for nearly two hours to have something to beat the hunger. “We did not take our lunch boxes as we are used to get mid-day meals at the school. The teachers of our school kept on saying that the meals might arrive any time but we had nothing to eat till 3 pm.’’ a Class VIII student of ARDGK school in Eluru said adding that finally, they were served upma after 3 pm.

Though the officials of the agency could not be reached for their comment, assistant director Varadacharyulu, who looks after the supply of mid-day meals, said the contractor was not able to prepare food in time as there was some technical problems in kitchen. “We have warned the agency that the contract will be cancelled if mid-day meals is not provided on time on Thursday onwards,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that there was a communication gap in providing route maps and also the number of children in each school leading to the confusion.

Ektashakti divided the schools across the district into several clusters -- Eluru, Undi, Ernagudem, Bhimadole and Kasuru -- to provide mid-day meals to students. As the kitchens at Bhimadole and Kasuru clusters are not ready, the mid-day meals is provided to schools in these two clusters by the previous agency.

“Of the three clusters in which Ektashakti was supposed to provide mid-day meals, nearly 65 percent schools did not receive meals till 3 pm. In Eluru town, the meals did not reach schools even till the closing time,’’ officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ekta Shakti Pedapadu mandals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp