Undavalli says white papers far from truth, challenges CM for open debate

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arunkumar challenged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for an open debate on the white papers released by the State government saying that all of them released so far are far from truth and reality.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, he said he has repeatedly demanded the government to come up with a white paper on Polavaram project, but the government has released white papers on various sectors, except Polavaram. “I do not understand why the government is not keen on it,” Undavalli said.

Referring to the white paper on industries and the points mentioned therein, he said, “Of the agreements worth `18 lakh crore reached during partnership summits, only 11 per cent have come into existence so far. I can prove it.”

As far as Polavaram project was concerned, Undavalli said Rule 60C was being blatantly misused and works worth hundred of crores of rupees are being allotted on nomination basis.

The former MP said the government had announced that water would be released from Polavaram from May this year. But as per the orders of Supreme Court, an affidavit has to be filed six months in advance that there will not be any threat (due to water release from Polavaram) to neighbouring states. But so far the government has not submitted such an affidavit in Supreme Court so far, he added.

It is a pity allegations are being raised about the project daily, it is Naidu’s responsibility as the Chief Minister to give answers. How can the government continue if it feels it needn’t give any answers to the public, he asked.

Polavaram: Rule 60 blatantly misused

