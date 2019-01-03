Yes, I am angry with PM Modi for ‘deceiving’ Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

By Express News Service

KUPPAM (CHITTOOR): A day after challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate on the performance of the NDA government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday once again hit out at the Centre for “neglecting” the State and “destablising” the entire nation.

Naidu said it is time for the people to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“Modi says I have ‘aakrosh’ (anger) against him. Yes, I am certainly angry at him for making us believe in him and deceiving us. And that is why I am fighting against Modi and I will continue to fight against him,’’ Naidu said.

Launching the sixth phase of ‘Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru’ programme at Vaddipalli village in Cheelapalli panchayat of Shantipuram mandal in his Kuppam constituency on Wednesday, Naidu said the Centre was turning a blind eye towards AP.

“The Centre has failed to set up integrated steel plant in Kadapa, port at Duggarajapatnam, railway zone at Visakhapatnam and oil refinery at Kakinada. Despite non-cooperation from the Centre, we are going ahead with setting up Kadapa steel plant and on our own,’’ he said.

On the financial assistance extended for the construction of State capital, Naidu said the Centre gets `6,000 crore as share of taxes from the State in a year, but it gave only `1,500 crore for capital city construction till date.

Raising the Rafale scam, Naidu said the BJP even misled the Supreme Court.On triple talaq issue, Naidu said by sending those who practice triple talaq to prison, the Modi government is trying to destabilise the family system. “It is unfortunate that the Centre is treating Hindus, Muslims and others differently,” he said.Referring to Modi’s comments that the Mahakutami in Telangana was a failure and the same will be repeated at the national level, Naidu said he was fighting against the Centre as the Modi government had utterly failed to develop the nation and protect its interests.

On the ‘unparliamentary’ language used by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against him, Naidu said he is silently bearing the insults only for the sake of people of the State. “KCR worked under me as a minister. Now, he is insulting me by using harsh words. Even I can talk in such a manner, but there should be some values in politics,’’ he said and added that both Modi and KCR were targeting him as he is going ahead with developing the State and putting AP ahead of Telangana.

“See the change in villages in the past four-and-a-half years. Villages now have CC roads, gas connection in households, individual sanitary latrines and much more. We have achieved all these without the assistance of the Centre. If the Centre extended its cooperation, we would have developed our villages and State better. As we are marching ahead in development better than them, both Modi, KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy have conspired against us,’’ Naidu said, adding that KCR failed to develop his State even as he had surplus revenue.

Turning his tirade on Jagan, the Chief Minister said the Opposition Leader does not know anything except fudging figures.“Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking the side of Modi to escape from the cases filed against him. He is not working for the State, but for his selfish motives,’’ Naidu said, adding that the YSRC chief has surrendered before Modi and is dancing to his tunes.