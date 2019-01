By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Vigilance and Enforcement officials seized 25 tractors, three lorries and one JCB for transporting illicit sand. The vehicles were seized from Nidjuru village in Kurnool mandal, on Thursday.

The seized tractors and lorries were transporting sand, without permission, from Tungabhadra river regularly. On a tip-off, regional vigilance and enforcement officials conducted raids and seized all the vehicles.