After strawberries, Vizag Agency farmers hit big with broccoli

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag Agency is increasingly and successfully experimenting with the cultivation of exotic vegetables and fruits, which require very cold climatic conditions to grow. Like the famous strawberries of Lambasingi, Araku broccoli, cultivated by the local tribals, is now in demand. Though the farmers have been growing broccoli for the past two to three years, this year they have earned more by selling the crop, only due to favourable climatic conditions.

Dumbriguda, Araku, GK Veedhi, Hukumpeta and Chintapalle in Vizag Agency, which have been experimenting with cultivation of exotic veggies and fruits have now got good results. Among the crops that have rewarded them is broccoli, which needs cool environment and the temperature should be below 30 degree Celsius and water should not stagnate in the fields. As only some areas are suitable, the tribal farmers are experimenting with the exotic vegetables in those places.

The tribal farmers said that they had got good yield this year, when compared to last year. This season, around 500 kg of the vegetable is being sent to the Rythu bazaars once a week and that is sold in the span of two to three days. “This year the cultivated area has increased to 200 acres. In the Agency broccoli is grown from October to February. An acre yields four to five tonne of broccoli, in a season. This year broccoli has been cultivated on more acres, as there has been more demand for the vegetable and the farmers have got very good results,” said Siva Kumar, the scientist and head of Horticulture Research Station, Chintapalle.

While a kg of broccoli is sold for Rs 60 in the Rythu bazaars, the price zooms to the range of Rs 130 to Rs 180 per kg in retail and hyper markets. “We get broccoli from the Agency on Fridays and sell for two to three days. The locally cultivated, healthy vegetable and its price are attracting people. Further, not many farmers cultivate broccoli as land and climate are not suitable (everywhere in the Agency),” said T Linga Murthy, the MVP Rythu Bazaar estate officer.

With seven-eight tribal farmers cultivating broccoli in the Agency areas, they have got good crop this year and have made profitable business. Every week, two batches of farmers reap the vegetable. Besides, they are experimenting with growing red cabbage, Brussel’s sprout, lettuce and Chinese cabbage.

According to the scientist, the Agency is good for cultivating some highly nutritious vegetables, but the farmers often do not get proper price. Lettuce has good export potential, but it is not cultivated widely, he said.

What it takes to grow broccoli

Cool environment

The temperature should always be below 30 degree Celsius

Water

It should never stagnate in the fields