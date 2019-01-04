Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh tableau makes it to Republic Day parade, Telangana fails to make the cut

Different departments would also be putting up tableaus to represent various ideologies and milestones of Gandhi’s life at this year’s parade.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

An IAF soldier stands next to the guns, caps and gloves of his contingent as the personnel rehearse for Republic Day parade on a foggy morning in New Delhi | parveen negi

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There would be no tableau representing Telangana yet again in the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations as the state’s design was disqualified by the defence committee for the fourth year in a row.

In doing so, the state will also not be partaking in this year’s unique Republic Day Parade which has the theme of ‘Gandhian Connect’ in order to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
I&PR department officials who are in charge of the tableau said that the design submitted failed to make the cut this year, however, refrained from disclosing what the design was.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, whose tableau was rejected for the last 3 years, made the cut this year.  Officials note that the theme they followed this year is that of ‘Gandhi’s footprints’ at the Gandhi Hills in Vijayawada, which also have the seven stupas along with inscriptions of Gandhi’s words.  Artists who had previously worked on the tableau with the government body say the disqualification comes due to multiple reasons. One of the main ones being lack of attention from authorities.

“The art department from I & PR was removed after bifurcation of State and no specific budget was allocated for design needs. Private artists have been reluctant in helping out with good design outputs because there is a long delay in payment of fee from the government even for travel expenses to Delhi when the artist has to go for design consultations,” noted Ramana Reddy, an artist who worked on the tableau in 2015, which was the first and only time Telangana went into R-Day Parade.

Meanwhile, other sources maintain that the disqualification also came in because government authorities of TS try to push the narrative of the state governments schemes and the authorities in the selection committee have a North-Indian bias and do not understand Telangana’s cultural diversity. Different departments would also be putting up tableaus to represent various ideologies and milestones of Gandhi’s life at this year’s parade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhian Connect Andhra Pradesh tableau Republic Day Parade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp