Andhra Pradesh tableau makes it to Republic Day parade, Telangana fails to make the cut

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There would be no tableau representing Telangana yet again in the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations as the state’s design was disqualified by the defence committee for the fourth year in a row.

In doing so, the state will also not be partaking in this year’s unique Republic Day Parade which has the theme of ‘Gandhian Connect’ in order to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

I&PR department officials who are in charge of the tableau said that the design submitted failed to make the cut this year, however, refrained from disclosing what the design was.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, whose tableau was rejected for the last 3 years, made the cut this year. Officials note that the theme they followed this year is that of ‘Gandhi’s footprints’ at the Gandhi Hills in Vijayawada, which also have the seven stupas along with inscriptions of Gandhi’s words. Artists who had previously worked on the tableau with the government body say the disqualification comes due to multiple reasons. One of the main ones being lack of attention from authorities.

“The art department from I & PR was removed after bifurcation of State and no specific budget was allocated for design needs. Private artists have been reluctant in helping out with good design outputs because there is a long delay in payment of fee from the government even for travel expenses to Delhi when the artist has to go for design consultations,” noted Ramana Reddy, an artist who worked on the tableau in 2015, which was the first and only time Telangana went into R-Day Parade.

Meanwhile, other sources maintain that the disqualification also came in because government authorities of TS try to push the narrative of the state governments schemes and the authorities in the selection committee have a North-Indian bias and do not understand Telangana’s cultural diversity. Different departments would also be putting up tableaus to represent various ideologies and milestones of Gandhi’s life at this year’s parade.