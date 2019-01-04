Home States Andhra Pradesh

Blast at metal quarry in Andhra Pradesh claims life of passer-by

Unauthorised blast at a quarry in Illayyagaripeta of Ponduru mandal claimed a life, late on Wednesday night.

A file photo of J R Puram CI conducting counselling to quarry owners and head workers | express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Unauthorised blast at a quarry in Illayyagaripeta of Ponduru mandal claimed a life, late on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as K Rama Rao, a resident of Illayyagaripeta, who hailed from Bondampalli village in Vizianagaram district.

According to JR Puram CI Rama Krishna, a stone flew and fell on the deceased, as a blast was triggered at the Garammakonda quarry in Illayyagaripeta on Wednesday night. When the blast took place, Rama Rao was on way to his village on bike.

For record, several lives have been lost due to unauthorised blasts triggered at metal quarries, situated in and around Ponduru mandal. According to sources, not less than 10 persons died in the last three years, due to unauthorised blasts that were triggered in the quarries. Konchada Sreenivasa Rao and Chendi Rama Rao died in quarry blasts at Illayyagaripeta almost six months ago. Despite the police registering bind over cases on 59 people operating quarries, the blast was triggered on Wednesday night.

Vigilance and Enforcement officials had seized material used to trigger blasts in a big drive a few months ago in the Vizianagaram district from where the material are supplied to the quarries in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. As many as 24 road metal quarries are being operated by various managements only at the Ponduru mandal in the district.

The Mines and Geology Vigilance officials have also found several discrepancies in connection with the norms and the safety measures to be followed, in the authorised quarries. They also identified a few unauthorised quarries near Ponduru. Finding the unauthorised quarrying of road metal, Mines and Geology Vigilance officials, led by assistant geologist Pratap Reddy imposed `2.93-crore fine on a quarry at Rapaka, Rs 4.5 crore on two quarries at Lolugu and V R Gudem and Rs 40 lakh on Maruthi Stone Crusher at Rapaka - all in Ponduru mandal. 

The past deaths
Not less than 10 persons died in the last three years, due to unauthorised blasts that were triggered in the quarries
Konchada Sreenivasa Rao and Chendi Rama Rao died in quarry blasts at Illayyagaripeta almost six months ago
Despite the police registering bind over cases on 59 people operating quarries, the blast was triggered on Wednesday night

