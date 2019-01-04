Heera Group chief arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chittoor police arrested Heera Group of Companies head Nouhira Sheik under the PD Act, on Thursday. She is the main accused in several cases registered at various stations in the State based on public complaints.

Some cases were filed against her in other States as well. Heera Group allegedly received deposits and donations from terrorist groups. The AP Criminal Investigation Department (AP CID) contacted national investigation agencies on the issue and they have found transactions of hundreds of crores between Heera Group and eight foreign banks.

According to police, frauds committed by Heera Group involved Rs 8,000 crore. Heera Group has also violated FEMA rules.