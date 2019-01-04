Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kauravas born of test tube baby technology: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor​

G Nageshwar Rao also said the Ramayana states that Ravan didn't just have the Pushpak Viman, but had 24 types of aircraft of varying sizes and capacities.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

JALANDHAR: Kauravas were born due to stem cell and test tube technologies and India possessed this knowledge thousands of years ago, claimed Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao at the Indian Science Congress Friday.

Lord Rama used 'astras' and 'shastras' (weapons) which would chase targets and after hitting it they would come back, Rao said at a presentation.

This states that the science of guided missiles is not new to India and it was present thousands of years ago, the vice chancellor said.

Rao also said the Ramayana states that Ravan didn't just have the Pushpak Viman, but had 24 types of aircraft of varying sizes and capacities.

He also had several airports in Lanka and he used these aircraft for different purposes.

"Everybody wonders and nobody believes, how come Gandhari gave birth to 100 children. How is it humanly possible? Can a woman give birth to 100 children in one lifetime," he asked.

"But now we believe we have test tube babies. Again Mahabharat says, 100 eggs were fertilised and put into 100 earthen pots. Are they not test tube babies? Stem cell research in this country was present thousands of years ago. Today, we speak about stem cell research.

"We had hundreds of Kauravas from one mother because of stem cell research and test tube baby technology. It happened a few thousand years ago. This was science in this country," he said.

 

