Local SC leader thrashed to death in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 04th January 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man was allegedly beaten to death by unknown miscreants in Nizampatnam of Guntur district on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as local SC leader S Mahiwardhan, was reportedly ambushed by the attackers near the bus stand.

The attackers came on motorcycles, splashed chilli powder on Mahiwardhan’s face and beat him mercilessly with iron rods, local police said, adding they were wearing masks to cover their faces.  
Later, his relatives and supporters staged a dharna demanding arrest of the culprits. They aired slogans against District Collector K Sasidhar and said a memorandum was earlier submitted to him and rural SP, which stated Mahiwardhar’s life was in danger. Soon after, Joint Collector A Md Imitiyaz, Tenali RDO N Srinivasa Rao and DSP M Snehita reached the spot and assured the agitators that the culprits would be arrested.

The relatives also told the RDO that 400 acres of agricultural land, allotted to the people of their community around 30 years ago, was illegally occupied by some and Mahiwardhan was fighting to get back the lands. Repalle MLA A Satyaprasad reached the spot and consoled the kin of the deceased and tried to pacify the situation. However, the agitators demanded assurance of justice from the collector himself. The police have launched a manhunt and formed special teams to nab the accused.

