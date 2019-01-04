Home States Andhra Pradesh

Respond to Odisha’s objections, apex court tells Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and Andhra Pradesh government to respond specifically to the contentions of the petitioners regarding construction of multi-purpose Indira Sagar Polavaram project on Godavari river in AP.

The apex court was passing this order in petitions filed by the Odisha government and RELA, a voluntary organisation in Telangana, seeking stay on the project. The petitioners alleged that thousands of crores of rupees was being spent for the project without necessary clearance from the departments concerned.
The counsels appearing for the petitioners told the court that the project was taken up in violation of Bachawat tribunal order. They complained that the project would submerge about 600 habitations in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana and also about 8,000 acres of forest land and 500 acres of wildlife sanctuary.

Besides, they found fault with the Centre for according national project status to Polavaram. In fact, a study was required to be conducted on the likely impact of the discharge of water at the probable maximum FRL of 140-150 with a design of 50 lakh cusecs. Project works should be stopped until new environmental clearance was approved for it, they argued. The court directed the Centre and AP government to respond to the objections raised by the petitioners, and posted the matter to January 24.

‘Habitations, forest lands in danger’

Supreme Court

