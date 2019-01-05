APSRTC to operate 700 buses to clear rush

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: To clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, APSRTC, East Godavari region, has decided to run 700 special buses from Rajamahendravaram to various major destinations such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and vice-versa from January 9 to 20. Rajamahendravaram Depot Manager Peddi Raju said passengers will be charged 50 per cent extra on the existing fare. Out of 700 buses, 216 buses will be run from East Godavari district to various destinations, while 484 buses will be operated from Hyderabad and other places to East Godavari district.

The RTC has scheduled operations from Hyderabad to Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Gokavaram, Ramachandrapuram, Razole, Ravulapalem, Tuni and Yeleswaram depots in East Godavari district between January 9 and 13.

From January 16 to 20, special buses will be operated from depots in East Godavari district to Hyderabad and other destinations. In addition to it, 200 buses will be operated to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from East Godavari district.

APSRTC Live Track

The passengers have been requested to download the RTC App http://apsrtclivetrack.com to know the status of their service. The RTC is also sending SMS to the reserved passengers with service number, departure point and time and the Helpline number requesting them to reach the boarding points in advance