Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to operate 700 buses to clear rush

From January 16 to 20, special buses will be operated from depots in East Godavari district to Hyderabad and other destinations.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC ( Neeraj Murali | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: To clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, APSRTC, East Godavari region, has decided to run 700 special buses from Rajamahendravaram to various major destinations such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and vice-versa from January 9 to 20. Rajamahendravaram Depot Manager Peddi Raju said passengers will be charged 50 per cent extra on the existing fare. Out of 700 buses, 216 buses will be run from East Godavari district to various destinations, while 484 buses will be operated from Hyderabad and other places to East Godavari district.

The RTC has scheduled operations from Hyderabad to Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Gokavaram, Ramachandrapuram, Razole, Ravulapalem, Tuni and Yeleswaram depots in East Godavari district between January 9 and 13.

From January 16 to 20, special buses will be operated from depots in East Godavari district to Hyderabad and other destinations. In addition to it, 200 buses will be operated to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from East Godavari district.

APSRTC Live Track

The passengers have been requested to download the RTC App http://apsrtclivetrack.com to know the status of their service. The RTC is also sending SMS to the reserved passengers with service number, departure point and time and the Helpline number requesting them to reach the boarding points in advance

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC East Godavari region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp