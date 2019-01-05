Chandrababu Naidu lays stone for greenfield port in East Godavari district

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid the foundation stone for greenfield commercial port near Kona village in East Godavari district. The port will be constructed by GMR Kakinada Gateway Port Ltd.

Kakinada Gateway Port Ltd is promoted by Kakinada SEZ Ltd, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, the flagship company of GMR Group. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,000 crore.

Kakinada Gateway Port Limited had signed the concession agreement on November 21, 2018 with the director of ports, government of AP, to develop the port on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The agreement has been awarded with a concession fee of 2.7 per cent of revenue share in the first 30 years, 5.4 per cent of revenue share from 31st to 40th year and 10.8 per cent of revenue share from the 41st to 50th years. The port will be developed in an area of over 1,811 acres of land owned by KSEZ.

The State government will lease 133 acres of sea front land to the company during the period of concession.

According to officials, the port is expected to handle coal, general cargo and liquid cargo suring the concession period. The port is expected to generate huge direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people of Thondangi mandal.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Naidu said, “The 974-km coastline of the State offers tremendous scope for port development which will lead to economic development and employment generation in the region. I am confident that the greenfield port will stand as a shining example not just for the State but for the whole world.”

BVN Rao, chairman, Transportation and Urban Infrastructure of GMR Group, said, “This event heralds a new era of industrialisation in the Kakinada region. The port and the industrial park will definitely have symbiotic relationship. While the port will provide an excellent value proposition for the manufacturing industry to set up unit in the industrial park, the cargo import and export from the park will provide the traffic upside for the port.”

Meanwhile, world-renowned TCG Group’s flagship company Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd has chosen Kakinada SEZ to set up their Rs 60,000 crore Refinery and Petrochemical Projects. An MoU was signed between the State government and HPL in Kakinada on Friday.

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) is running a naphtha-based Petrochemical Complex at Haldia, West Bengal. The proposed refinery and Petrochemical project in Kakinada SEZ is expected to generate around five lakh direct and indirect jobs. It will also provide a fillip to the port, with significant liquid cargo traffic.

GMR Group aims at developing the region on the lines of Jurong Industrial Cluster in Singapore and Houston of the United States.The port has a vast industrial land of Kakinada SEZ (8,521 acres) in the backyard. Being strategically located on the Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor, the port and industrial park together are expected to become the gateway to the east coast of India.

BJP will not get its deposits in polls: Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at the JNTU-K grounds in Kakinada. Speaking on the occcasion, Naidu once again lashed out at the BJP, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that TDP will not come to power in the coming elections, Naidu said that if TDP is going to lose the elections, the BJP will not even get their deposits in the elections.

Greenfield port

Rs 3,000 crore estimated cost of the project to come near Kona village

1,811 acres of land owned by KSEZ will be used to develop the port

Kakinada Gateway Port Ltd will develop the port on DBFOT basis

133 acres of sea front goverment land willl be given to the company on lease