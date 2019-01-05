Connectivity vital for growth: TDP MP Galla Jayadev

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP MP Galla Jayadev has demanded better rail connectivity to Guntur from all 13 districts of the AP. He met Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav at New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a report seeking modernisation of railway station in Guntur. He also sought new train services to the State capital from New Delhi and further train services to Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Guntur is a commercially important centre in the South Central Railway with two railway stations in the city, namely Guntur and New Guntur. Jayadev said Guntur and Mangalagiri are the important railway stations for connectivity to the new capital Amaravati. Guntur railway station is the biggest in the district with seven platforms. He said that industrial activity will increase largely in Guntur, Sattenapalli, Mangalagiri and Nizampatnam in future. Vinod Kumar Yadav received the memorandum from the MP and promised to take steps in this regard.