Hearing on Jagan Mohan Reddy assets case likely to begin all over again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court here on Friday adjourned the hearing of the discharge petitions filed in the disproportionate assets case of YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy to January 25. The hearing is likely to commence from the beginning as the judge who heard these petitions in last two years was recently allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

In all, the CBI has filed 11 charge-sheets in the Jagan assets case pertaining to various companies allegedly involved in the quid pro quo deals. During the process of hearing, the accused, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijaya Sai Reddy and others filed petitions urging the court to drop the charges framed against them. They claimed that they were falsely implicated in the cases and they were illegally registered against them though they had nothing to do with the crime as alleged by the CBI. Arguments concluded in three of the 11 cases.

Contending that the verdict on each of the charge-sheet would have impact on the other cases, the CBI Court had earlier decided to pass judgment simultaneously in all the cases. Meanwhile, special judge A Venkata Ramana who heard the cases in the last two years, was recently allocated to AP. Now, future judge has to hear the cases afresh and may take some more time for its disposal.