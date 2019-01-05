Hostellers brave winter chill, mosquito bites

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Imagine staying in a room without proper windows and doors and exposed to chilly winter nights and left at the mercy of mosquitoes. Unfortunately for majority of the social welfare hostel students in the district, winter brings misery as they have to spend their nights sleepless in rooms that do not have proper doors and windows, besides braving mosquito bites.

As per records, 242 social welfare hostels are running in Kurnool with a total student strength of 20,000. Of the total, 128 are run by the social welfare department.There are also 101 BC welfare and 13 tribal welfare hostels in the district. About 60 per cent of the hostels are housed in rented buildings. The government is supposed to provide three blankets to every hosteller. But the hostellers have not been provided blankets for the past two years, an official said.

The pathetic conditions prevail in hostels located in not only rural areas but also in the district headquarters.The BC hostels in Mantralayam and Peddakadabur, SC hostels in Kodumur and Kosigi, SC, ST and BC hostels in Joharapuram and ST hostel in Nandavaram, BC and SC hostels at B Camp in Kurnool city stand testimony to the prevailing sorry state of affairs in the social welfare hostels for backward classes and official apathy.

“We are deprived of good sleep at night due to poor amenities in the hostels,” said K Srinivasulu, a student of Dhone BC hostel.“Every night, we are fighting biting cold and mosquito menace and not able to concentrate on studies. Though the lack of amenities continue to plague social welfare hostels, we are left with no other option except bearing the severe inconvenience due to our poor economic conditions,” said M Somesh, a student of SC welfare hostel in Kurnool city.

BC Hostel Welfare Officers’ Association district president P Satyanarayana Raju said, “There is an urgent need to construct permanent buildings with all amenities for social welfare hostels. Not a single hostel in the district is running with all facilities. In fact, the State government is indifferent to the plight of students of social welfare hostels as it has failed to allocate adequate funds to run them on sound lines.”

Teachers’ Association district vice-president and hostel warden K Vijayabhaskar Yadav said, “No action has been taken to improve amenities in social welfare hostels though the poor living conditions have been taken to the notice of the government several times. The government should take urgent measures to solve the problems of hostel students.”

No proper medicare is also being provided to hostel students. As per norms, local government hospital doctors should visit the hostels regularly. But the norm is not being followed.“Leave alone provision of free medicare to the hostel students, they are turned away even if they visit a local hospital for medical aid in case of ill-health,’’ he said.

“The maintenance of the social welfare hostels in the district is pathetic. The increase in mosquito menace in hostels is largely due to poor sanitation in their vicinity. There is a need to focus on maintenance of hostels on sound lines for the benefit of thousands of poor students,” said Sriramulu, president of Rayalaseema Students’ Association.