JC bros may retire; sons to take baton?

Pawan Reddy is touring Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam, Uravakonda and Gunthakal constituencies to learn the problems of the people.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a significant development, Anantapur MP J C Diwakar Reddy and his brother J C Prabhakar Reddy, who represents Tadipatri Assembly constituency, have reportedly decided not to contest in the ensuing elections and, instead, field their sons J C Pawan Reddy and J C Ashmit Reddy respectively.
Ashmit Reddy and Pawan Reddy want to assume the mantle from their fathers. While Ashmit wants to step into his father Prabhakar Reddy’s shoes and contest from Tadipatri Assembly constituency, his cousin Pawan is showing interest in succeeding his father Diwakar Reddy as MP of Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Pawan Reddy is touring Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam, Uravakonda and Gunthakal constituencies to learn the problems of the people. He is also trying to establish contacts with the followers of his father. Interestingly, the TDP high command has not yet assured tickets to the JC brothers. However, the cadre strongly believe that the TDP high command would not ignore them considering their money and muscle power. Moreover, sources said that Diwakar Reddy is likely to contest from Assembly from Ananthapur constituency, if Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asks him. 

According to TDP sources, some MLAs of the party informed the leadership of their opposition to field Pawan Reddy from Ananthapur Parliamentary constituency. The JC brothers are also trying to get Rayadurgam Assembly for Deepak Reddy, son-in-law of Diwakar Reddy. Deepak Reddy has been at loggerheads with minister Kalva Srinivasulu for the last few months. Leaders said TDP high command would field the minister from Rayadurgam again.

Anantapur seat

Sources said that Diwakar Reddy is likely to contest from Assembly from Ananthapur constituency, if Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asks him.

J C Diwakar Reddy

