Chandrababu Naidu vents his spleen on BJP leaders

BJP floor leader in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation Laxmi Prasanna tried to interrupt Naidu but the Chief Minister went on the offensive.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday lost his cool when his convoy was obstructed by a group of BJP leaders and warned a woman corporator of the saffron party of severe consequences if they indulged in such acts. “Don’t get into unnecessary trouble. You will be finished if you try to obstruct me,’’ he warned the BJP corporator pointing his finger at her.

Naidu was on his way to attend the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at JNTUK grounds in the town when the BJP activists and a couple of corporators mingled with the crowd gathered on the roadside to greet the Chief Minister. As the convoy reached Nagamallithota Junction, the BJP activists muscled their way through the crowd and stood in front of the convoy waving the party flags hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as police tried to stop them.

When his convoy came to a halt, a visibly angry Naidu got down and spoke to the BJP leaders who kept on raising “CM Down Down” slogans. “What do you want? You BJP people have no right to live in this State. Do you support the injustice meted out to AP by PM Modi? You should have some commitment to the State,’’ Naidu thundered.

BJP floor leader in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation Laxmi Prasanna tried to interrupt Naidu but the Chief Minister went on the offensive. Flying off the handle, Naidu said: “Who are you and what do you want? You should be ashamed of what Modi did to the State. Shamelessly you are trying to obstruct me. Modi is a person who did immense injustice to the State.’’

As the BJP activists raised their pitch, Naidu, giving vent to his spleen, gave them stern warning: “Mimmalni kodtaru. Jagratha ga undandi. Leni poni problems pettukokandi ikkada. Pettukunte miru finish aipotaru.’’ (You will be thrashed. Beware. Don’t get into unnecessary problems. If you interfere in unnecessary things, you will be finished).

Pointing to Laxmi Prasanna, he wanted to know what Modi did for the State. When she tried to explain her stand, Naidu shot back saying Modi had not just betrayed the State but the entire nation. “If you come on to the roads, public will not spare you. You will face a lot of trouble.’’ Referring to the lathicharge on Left party activists in New Delhi on Thursday, he said the BJP leaders should have some commitment as they belong to the State. After Naidu went back into the bus, the police arrested the BJP leaders and activists and later let them off.

Speaking to TNIE, Laxmi Prasanna said they had no other option but to obstruct Naidu’s convoy as the police clamped down on BJP leaders and even took the party district president into preventive custody before the Chief Minister’s visit to Kakinada.“We just want to convey this and also inform him about the large scale corruption in the allotment of houses to weaker sections,” she said.

Chandrababu Naidu BJP leaders JNTUK grounds

