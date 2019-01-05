Three arrested in double murder case

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Urban police have arrested three persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of father-son duo at Kuragallu on December 22 last year.

Addressing the media here on Friday, SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the arrested were identified as Nageswar Kumar Boktha, Arvind Ginju and Giraj Ginju, a minor, all from Jharkhand State. The deceased were identified as Vemula Lakshmaiah (50) and his son V Suresh (27) of Nalgonda district in Telangana State.

Though their bodies were buried near Kuragallu village on December 14, the incident came to light on December 22. The SP said that Lakshmaiah and Suresh gave their earthmover to a private company on lease. The duo had an argument with the driver of the earthmover over payment of salary. Meanwhile, driver Nageswar Kumar, along with his two associates, hatched a plot to eliminate the duo. On December 14, the trio attacked Lakshmaiah and Suresh with iron rods.