Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three arrested in double murder case

The Guntur Urban police have arrested three persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of father-son duo at Kuragallu on December 22 last year.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Urban police have arrested three persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of father-son duo at Kuragallu on December 22 last year.

Addressing the media here on Friday, SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the arrested were identified as Nageswar Kumar Boktha, Arvind Ginju and Giraj Ginju, a minor, all from Jharkhand State. The deceased were identified as Vemula Lakshmaiah (50) and his son V Suresh (27) of Nalgonda district in Telangana State.

Though their bodies were buried near Kuragallu village on December 14, the incident came to light on December 22. The SP said that Lakshmaiah and Suresh gave their earthmover to a private company on lease. The duo had an argument with the driver of the earthmover over payment of salary.  Meanwhile, driver Nageswar Kumar, along with his two associates, hatched a plot to eliminate the duo. On December 14, the trio attacked Lakshmaiah and Suresh with iron rods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Double murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp