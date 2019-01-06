16,552 Grama Sabhas across Andhra Pradesh on Day 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 16,552 Grama Sabhas were organised across the State on the fourth day of the ongoing Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme on Saturday.

While the total applications received from people on Saturday stood at 26,0124, officials have resolved 50 of them on-the-spot and rejected 105.

While 2,581 applications were scrutinised and are yet to be approved, the number of applications yet to be scrutinised stood at 20,732.

The number of applications that were resubmitted stood at 2,556.

According to the information given by Real-Time Governance Society on Saturday evening, 78.31 per cent people expressed satisfaction over the Janmabhoomi programme.

In the past four days, the total number of applications submitted by people stood at 1,19,177 out of which 931 were solved immediately and 24,972 were scrutinised and are yet to be approved, 69,614 applications are yet to be scrutinised. While 1805 applications were rejected, 21,855 applications were resubmitted.