Home States Andhra Pradesh

16,552 Grama Sabhas across Andhra Pradesh on Day 4

While 2,581 applications were scrutinised and are yet to be approved, the number of applications yet to be scrutinised stood at 20,732.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 16,552 Grama Sabhas were organised across the State on the fourth day of the ongoing Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme on Saturday. 

While the total applications received from people on Saturday stood at 26,0124, officials have resolved 50 of them on-the-spot and rejected 105. 

While 2,581 applications were scrutinised and are yet to be approved, the number of applications yet to be scrutinised stood at 20,732. 

The number of applications that were resubmitted stood at 2,556.
According to the information given by Real-Time Governance Society on Saturday evening, 78.31 per cent people expressed satisfaction over the Janmabhoomi programme.

In the past four days, the total number of applications submitted by people stood at 1,19,177 out of which 931 were solved immediately and 24,972 were scrutinised and are yet to be approved, 69,614 applications are yet to be scrutinised. While 1805 applications were rejected, 21,855 applications were resubmitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Grama Sabhas Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp