Andhra Pradesh: Four special trains to clear Sankranti rush

Train No. 82733 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Suvidha special train will depart Secunderabad at 4:30 pm on January 11 and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 4:50 am the next day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival, four special trains will be run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam (2 services); Kakinada Port-Lingampally via Bhimavaram Town (1 service) and Machilipatnam-Secunderabad via Rayanapadu (1 service).

Sec’bad- Vizag – Sec’bad Suvidha Special Trains 

Train No. 82733 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Suvidha special train will depart Secunderabad at 4:30 pm on January 11 and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 4:50 am the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 82734 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Suvidha special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm on January 12 and arrive at Secunderabad at 5:30 am the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Kazipet, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu town in West Godavari district, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot and Duvvada stations in both the directions. All the above special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.
Kakinada Port-Lingampally Suvidha Special Train  

Train No. 82730 Kakinada Port-Lingampally Suvidha Special train will depart Kakinada Port at 9 pm on January 17 and arrive at Lingampally at 9:55 am on the next day.

En route, this special train will stop at Kakinada Town, Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajamahendravaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Rayanapadu village in Krishna district, Khammam, Kazipet, Secunderabad and Begumpet stations.

This special train consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Machilipatnam-Sec’bad Suvidha Special Train

Train No. 82729 Machilipatnam- Secunderabad Suvidha special train will depart Machilipatnam at 9:50 pm on January 20 and arrive at Secunderabad at 5:55 am on the next day.

En route, this special train will stop at Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.
This special train consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

All the above trains will run via Vijayawada bulb line without touching Vijayawada Station.

