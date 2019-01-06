Home States Andhra Pradesh

Act tough on cockfights during Sankranti season: EG Collector Karthikeya Misra

Following the directions of the HC, the Collector constituted the joint inspection teams to prevent cockfights in the district.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

cockfight

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: District Collector Karthikeya Misra has directed the officials not to allow cockfights during the Sankranti festival season.

It may be mentioned here that the Hyderabad High Court made it clear that District Collectors, police superintendents and Commissioners concerned shall be held personally responsible for lapses, if any, on their part in ensuring the implementation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and the AP Gaming Act 1974.

The inspection team can enter any premises to seize cocks/roosters which are intended to be set up for the fights and to seize instruments and money intended to be used for the fights.

