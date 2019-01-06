Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya surrenders security in protest

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has surrendered all her gunmen and one bouncer on Saturday as a mark of protest against the cordon and search operations conducted by district police on the residences of her followers.

She participated in both private and government programmes including Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru, at various places in Allagadda Assembly segment without security.

She even went without personal security guards for programmes held in forest areas such as T Lingamdinne and Narsapuram village in Rudravaram mandal which were once Maoist-infested.

The police invoked the PD Act on two persons belonging to the Allagadda Assembly constituency and sent them to Kadapa central jail recently. Cordon and search operations were conducted in various parts of Allagadda constituency. Even the Minister’s followers and relatives were not spared.

When TNIE contacted the minister, she alleged that ‘her people’ were deliberately targeted. “Apart from the government-allocated gunmen and bouncer, I did not take even the support of my 15 personal security guards. I don’t need security when I cannot safeguard my own cadre,” she averred.

District SP K Fakkeerappa said that the police were only carrying out their duty as usual and that there is no agenda behind their action.