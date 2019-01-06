Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Alleging land grab by Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni and his followers, family on fast

The indefinite fast undertaken by a family of eight members, alleging land grab by Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and his followers, entered 13th day on Saturday.

Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Denduluru TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: The indefinite fast undertaken by a family of eight members, alleging land grab by Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and his followers, entered 13th day on Saturday. The family has been staging the protest braving the cold, at the Collectorate here. 

According to agitating family members, Ponikimati Chandraiah and Mahalakshmi of Gummadigunta village in Pedavegi mandal, have six children, of which one daughter Anasuya remained unmarried.

They said that Chandraiah owned four acres of agriculture land with Survey Number 827/4 P. He built Venugopala Swamy temple in his land and also appointed trustees to look after the temple, before he died.

A few days later, his wife Mahalakshmi passed away. In 2017, the unmarried daughter of the couple Anasuya too expired.

After Anasuya’s death, MLA Prabhakar and his followers Banna Satyanarayana and Undavalli Venkata Rao allegedly created fake documents and obtained interim injunction from the court. On August 1, 2018, the MLA and his followers grabbed the land and drove away the family members of Anasuya. 

“They attacked us and foisted false cases against us. Though we complained to the SP, no action was taken. As no official has come forward to do justice to us, we have been staging an indefinite fast in front of the Collector’s office,” the family members said.

As the health condition of one of the protesters (Lakshman) deteriorated, the III Town police forcibly shifted him to the government hospital. Another family member Kanakamma said that she filed a complaint at the Pedavegi police station, but to no avail. She said that they would continue their stir, till their land was restored to them.

