Chandranna Bima: Rs 2,445 crore paid to 2,17,210 in two years

VIJAYAWADA: The Chandranna Bima scheme being implemented by the State government has proved to be a boon for the families of unorganised sector workers. A sum of Rs 2445.79 crore was paid to the beneficiary families after settling as many as 2,17,210 claims so far. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on October 2, 2016, the Gandhi Jayanti day, to provide insurance cover to unorganised sector workers.

Any person aged between 18 and 70 years can register themselves under the scheme by paying a meagre amount of Rs 15. The State government will pay the remaining amount.

During 2016-17, 2.13 crore people registered their names under the Chandranna Bima scheme. The State government paid Rs 245 crore as premium. Of the total 83,000 claims, 82,000 were settled during the year and Rs 800 crore was paid to the family members of the deceased.

During 2017-18, an additional 38 lakh people registered their names under the scheme. During 2018-19, the State government paid Rs 366 crore as premium to 2.47 crore people so far.

According to the official records, the claim settlement process is being carried out immediately as the officials are submitting the necessary details online and the claim amount is being deposited in the bank account of nominee of the deceased person.

After successful implementation of the Chandranna Bima scheme, the State government introduced Chandranna Rythu Bima scheme on June 28, 2018. Over 40 lakh farmers registered their names under the scheme. The State government paid Rs 21.91 crore towards premium and the central government paid Rs 18.70 crore of the total premium amount of Rs 43.12 crore.

Farmers aged between 18 and 70 years can register their names under the scheme. In case of death of farmers below 50 years of age, Rs 2 lakh will be paid in case of natural death, Rs 5 lakh for accidental death, Rs 5 lakh for totally handicapped and Rs 2.5 lakh for partially handicapped.

For farmers aged between 51 and 60 years, Rs 30,000 would be paid for natural death, Rs 5 lakh for accidental death or totally handicapped and Rs 2.5 lakh for partially handicapped.