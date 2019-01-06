Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandranna Bima: Rs 2,445 crore paid to 2,17,210 in two years

Any person aged between 18 and 70 years can register themselves under the scheme by paying a meagre amount of Rs 15.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Chandranna Bima scheme being implemented by the State government has proved to be a boon for the families of unorganised sector workers. A sum of Rs 2445.79 crore was paid to the beneficiary families after settling as many as 2,17,210 claims so far. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on October 2, 2016, the Gandhi Jayanti day, to provide insurance cover to unorganised sector workers. 

Any person aged between 18 and 70 years can register themselves under the scheme by paying a meagre amount of Rs 15. The State government will pay the remaining amount.

During 2016-17, 2.13 crore people registered their names under the Chandranna Bima scheme. The State government paid Rs 245 crore as premium. Of the total 83,000 claims, 82,000 were settled during the year and Rs 800 crore was paid to the family members of the deceased. 

During 2017-18, an additional 38 lakh people registered their names under the scheme.  During 2018-19, the State government paid Rs 366 crore as premium to 2.47 crore people so far.

According to the official records, the claim settlement process is being carried out immediately as the officials are submitting the necessary details online and the claim amount is being deposited in the bank account of nominee of the deceased person. 

After successful implementation of the Chandranna Bima scheme, the State government introduced Chandranna Rythu Bima scheme on June 28, 2018. Over 40 lakh farmers registered their names under the scheme. The State government paid Rs 21.91 crore towards premium and the central government paid Rs 18.70 crore of the total premium amount of Rs 43.12 crore.

Farmers aged between 18 and 70 years can register their names under the scheme. In case of death of farmers below 50 years of age, Rs 2 lakh will be paid in case of natural death, Rs 5 lakh for accidental death, Rs 5 lakh for totally handicapped and Rs 2.5 lakh for partially handicapped.

For farmers aged between 51 and 60 years, Rs 30,000 would be paid for natural death, Rs 5 lakh for accidental death or totally handicapped and Rs 2.5 lakh for partially handicapped. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandranna Bima Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp