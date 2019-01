By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a brutal act, a drunkard killed his younger brother for trying to prevent him from harassing his mother. The incident took place at Nandyal town on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mallikarjuna, 35, a resident of SBI Colony. He was a daily wage worker.

According to police, the accused Eswaraiah used to harass his mother for not giving him money for drinking. His younger brother asked him to stop harassing their mother.