Guntur: Exporters, tobacco ryots get awards

The board funded a research project for use of solar energy to cure tobacco crop by CTRI at a cost of Rs 35 lakh. 

Published: 06th January 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Tobacco Board has announced awards to best growers, exporters, traders, and best employees as part its 42nd Formation Day celebrations at Guntur. 

Addressing a gathering on Friday, board executive director and chairperson K Sunitha said natural farming way in Flue Cured Verona (FCV) tobacco cultivation was taken up for sustainable tobacco production in the current season. Land has been taken by the board to conduct trials, he added.

The board launched massive campaign for control of pesticides and its residues on the plant to ensure pure tobacco without non-tobacco related material (NTRM), pesticide residues to improve production integrity, she added. The board funded a research project for use of solar energy to cure tobacco crop by CTRI at a cost of Rs 35 lakh. 

Sunitha said, “Tobacco Board’s Growers’ Welfare Scheme is an initiative aimed for welfare of tobacco growers and their family members. Under the scheme, the board has created a Tobacco Board’s Growers’ welfare fund. 

TAGS
Guntur Guntur tobacco

