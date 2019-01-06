Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada and Amaravati road connectivity: Foundation for 'iconic' bridge soon

For the record, the proposal of an iconic bridge across the Krishna river was not a part of the capital city’s master plan.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

As the bridge will be built across Krishna river its design was frozen after taking into consideration the necessary clearances required.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The construction of the much-touted Iconic Bridge, to be built across Krishna river to provide a bigger road connectivity between Vijayawada and Amaravati, is all set to take off shortly. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to lay the foundation for the project soon.

Sources in the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL), which is looking after the execution, said the foundation stone-laying ceremony could be held after Sankranti festival.

L&T Construction, which will execute the project, is making necessary arrangements — setting up stock yard and mobilising machinery and material — for the launch of the civil works. “We are ready on our part to launch the works. Once the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) finalises the date, we will go ahead with the foundation,” an official explained.

ADCL chairperson and managing director (CMD) D Lakshmi Parthasarathy told TNIE that the works would be completed in two years, once the works are launched. “This is the first time that we are going to construct a cable-stayed bridge, which will truly be iconic,” the ADCL chief added. The bridge will come up across the Krishna river from Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam to N10 road near

Uddandarayunipalem in the Amaravati region. It may be noted that the 3.2-km-long six-lane bridge’s design — named Amaravati Dynamic — has been inspired from a yoga pose. The bridge is expected to cost Rs 1,387 crore. 

For the record, the proposal of an iconic bridge across the Krishna river was not a part of the capital city’s master plan. When the ADCL proposed the project, said to be the shortest route to connect Amaravati to Vijayawada, most stakeholders dismissed the idea. 

However, Lakshmi Parthasarathy had made a presentation to Naidu and he approved the proposal. “Getting the project designed was another challenge we faced as our State departments had no prior experience of handling such a project. We brainstormed for several days to get the best design,” another senior official explained.

As the bridge will be built across Krishna river, where the National Waterway-4 project has been proposed by the Centre, its design was frozen after taking into consideration the necessary clearances required.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp