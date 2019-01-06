Vijayawada and Amaravati road connectivity: Foundation for 'iconic' bridge soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The construction of the much-touted Iconic Bridge, to be built across Krishna river to provide a bigger road connectivity between Vijayawada and Amaravati, is all set to take off shortly. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to lay the foundation for the project soon.

Sources in the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL), which is looking after the execution, said the foundation stone-laying ceremony could be held after Sankranti festival.

L&T Construction, which will execute the project, is making necessary arrangements — setting up stock yard and mobilising machinery and material — for the launch of the civil works. “We are ready on our part to launch the works. Once the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) finalises the date, we will go ahead with the foundation,” an official explained.

ADCL chairperson and managing director (CMD) D Lakshmi Parthasarathy told TNIE that the works would be completed in two years, once the works are launched. “This is the first time that we are going to construct a cable-stayed bridge, which will truly be iconic,” the ADCL chief added. The bridge will come up across the Krishna river from Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam to N10 road near

Uddandarayunipalem in the Amaravati region. It may be noted that the 3.2-km-long six-lane bridge’s design — named Amaravati Dynamic — has been inspired from a yoga pose. The bridge is expected to cost Rs 1,387 crore.

For the record, the proposal of an iconic bridge across the Krishna river was not a part of the capital city’s master plan. When the ADCL proposed the project, said to be the shortest route to connect Amaravati to Vijayawada, most stakeholders dismissed the idea.

However, Lakshmi Parthasarathy had made a presentation to Naidu and he approved the proposal. “Getting the project designed was another challenge we faced as our State departments had no prior experience of handling such a project. We brainstormed for several days to get the best design,” another senior official explained.

As the bridge will be built across Krishna river, where the National Waterway-4 project has been proposed by the Centre, its design was frozen after taking into consideration the necessary clearances required.