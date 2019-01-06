NIA probe: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu decries Centre’s ‘interference’ in state affairs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA / VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after the probe into the attack on YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is said to have taken a serious view of the Centre’s “interference” in the State affairs.

The Chief Minister is said to have closeted with Director General of Police RP Thakur and legal experts on Saturday night to take stock of the situation arising out of handing over the case to the NIA.

During an interaction with TDP leaders, Naidu took exception to Home Ministry’s decision to hand over the case to the NIA and made his opposition public at the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme in Srikakulam district.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi creating rift between Telugu States: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Referring to the “interference” of the Central government in the Jagan attack case by handing over the probe to the NIA, Naidu said the BJP’s support to the YSRC chief was evident with the decision of Ministry of Home Affairs.

“When J Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in the case, himself admitted that he was a fan of Jagan and committed the crime for getting publicity to his leader, why was the case handed over to the NIA? This shows Centre’s interference in the State affairs,” he said.

Naidu further said with the bifurcation of High Court, the disproportionate assets case of the Opposition Leader had once again gone back to the beginning stage. “Taking advantage of cases against the YSRC chief, the BJP has made Jagan a puppet in its hands,’’ Naidu said.

ALSO READ: Centre relaxes curbs on Andhra Pradesh​ CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos visit, allows full delegation

During his discussions with the DGP and legal experts, he is said to have mulled the option of approaching the High Court against the NIA take over of the attack case at a time when the State police had already completed the probe into it.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s opposition to handing over Jagan attack case to the NIA attracted criticism from the opposition YSRC.

YSR Congress MLA RK Roja said the TDP leaders, who had conspired to eliminate Jagan, are now fearing that the NIA will bring out the facts in the case and they will land in trouble.

“If you (Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh) are not behind the conspiracy, why are you opposing NIA probe into the attack?’’ Roja questioned and said Naidu is raising the unnecessary issue of Centre’s intervention in spite of the fact that the NIA is empowered to probe into the attack that took place in Visakhapatnam airport, which comes under the jurisdiction of Civil Aviation Ministry.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu vents his spleen on BJP leaders

“Naidu who barred the entry of CBI into the State, now wants the same in case of NIA also,’’ she said.

In a related development, a team of five NIA officials, led by investigating officer Additional SP Mohammed Sajid Khan, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday itself and enquired about the findings of Special Investigation Team, which probed the attack.

SIT in-charge and ACP BVS Nageswara Rao and others are said to have provided the information sought by the NIA officials, who are still in Vizag probing the attack case.

“The NIA officials approached us on Thursday and enquired about the probe into the attack. We have not provided them any recorded evidence or files in the attack case as they did not ask us anything in this regard. As per the NIA Act, if it asks for records and other material, we have to provide them without any objection,’’ SIT in-charge Nageswara Rao told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the SIT officials said they will submit a report to the High Court. “If we don’t get any order from the High Court pertaining to continuation of our investigation, we will submit our final probe report to it. About 90 per cent of our investigation in the case has been completed and we are determined to finish the probe as early as possible. It includes recording the statements of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his followers/eyewitnesses in the case,” a police official said.