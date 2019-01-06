ONGC conducts medical camp at Maredumilli

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: ONGC Rajamahendravaram Asset led by Executive Director-Asset Manager DMR Sekhar in collaboration with the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram organised a mega multispeciality medical camp at Maredumilli on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sekhar said ONGC is committed to the goals of Swasth Bharat as envisioned by the Government of India. He informed that ONGC Rajamahendravaram Asset had spent Rs 75 crore under corporate social responsibility in East, West and Krishna districts in the last two years. Of which, Rs 5 crore is spent towards health and improving infrastructure in government hospitals.

Mobile medical vans are being operated since 2010 for the benefit of senior citizens in these districts in collaboration with HelpAge India. With the help of these mobile medical units, preliminary medical help was being extended and medicines were distributed free of cost to the patients. Special medical camps were conducted for the civic staff during Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaigns. Around 500 people availed the services on Saturday.

Sekhar accompanied by ASP Meka Satti Babu distributed 1,600 blankets under ONGC SC/ST Component Plan to students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls High School in Maredumilli.

All India SC/ST Employees Welfare Association is providing training for SC/ST youths in car driving and Auto CAD and coaching for government school students.