Home States Andhra Pradesh

ONGC conducts medical camp at Maredumilli

Mobile medical vans are being operated since 2010 for the benefit of senior citizens in these districts in collaboration with HelpAge India.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

ONGC

Speaking on the occasion, Sekhar said ONGC is committed to the goals of Swasth Bharat as envisioned by the Government of India.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: ONGC Rajamahendravaram Asset led by Executive Director-Asset Manager DMR Sekhar in collaboration with the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram organised a mega multispeciality medical camp at Maredumilli on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sekhar said ONGC is committed to the goals of Swasth Bharat as envisioned by the Government of India. He informed that ONGC Rajamahendravaram Asset had spent Rs 75 crore under corporate social responsibility in East, West and Krishna districts in the last two years. Of which, Rs 5 crore is spent towards health and improving infrastructure in government hospitals.

Mobile medical vans are being operated since 2010 for the benefit of senior citizens in these districts in collaboration with HelpAge India. With the help of these mobile medical units, preliminary medical help was being extended and medicines were distributed free of cost to the patients. Special medical camps were conducted for the civic staff during Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaigns. Around 500 people availed the services on Saturday.

Sekhar accompanied by ASP Meka Satti Babu distributed 1,600 blankets under ONGC SC/ST Component Plan to students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls High School in  Maredumilli.

All India SC/ST Employees Welfare Association is providing training for SC/ST youths in car driving and Auto CAD and coaching for government school students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ONGC Maredumilli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp