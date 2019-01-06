Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi creating rift between Telugu States: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide smart phones to the farmers to help them utilise technology in agriculture.

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating a rift between the two Telugu States with an intension to obstruct development of Andhra Pradesh. 

Speaking at the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at Pogiri village in Rajam mandal on Saturday, Naidu said Modi had failed on all fronts. The common man had faced a lot of hardships due to demonetisation as a majority of the ATMs and banks had run out of cash for several days. Sames is the case with “faulty” implementation of the GST. Agriculture had collapsed and price of the fuel was increased several times, he said.

“Though the people forgot about bifurcation and are striving for development of the respective States, Modi has been creating a rift between the Telugu States. The Prime Minister has been pitting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Opposition Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy against me,” he alleged.

The BJP government had even suspended the TDP MPs from Parliament for demanding implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, Naidu said and alleged that the Rafale deal was soaked in corruption.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre is destroying the country. In the name of triple talaq, it is suppressing the Muslims. It is also damaging the family system of the Muslim community,” Naidu said. 

He also blamed the BJP for the Sabarimala issue in Kerala and the water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

By extending support to the criminals who robbed the banks, the BJP government allowed their escape to foreign countries, he said. 

On the occasion, Naidu promised nine hours of power supply to agriculture connections in the State. Andhra Pradesh topped in the country with 11 per cent growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors whereas the national growth was only 2.4 per cent, he said and pointed out that the growth rate of agriculture in Telangana was only 0.2 per cent. 

AP was the only State in the country that waived about Rs 24,000 crore of farm loans, he said and promised farmers to waive the remaining part of the loans after Pongal. 

He said 26 irrigation projects would be completed by June this year and 13 new projects would be started soon. He also promised to provide smartphones to the farmers to help them utilise technology in agriculture.

